"Careless Whisper" merch now available to mark 40th anniversary of George Michael hit

By Andrea Dresdale

You may never wanna dance again, but you'll definitely want to shop again when you see the merchandise that's just dropped celebrating the 40th anniversary of "Careless Whisper."

A lyric from the timeless George Michael hit — "Tonight the music seems so loud" — is featured on the collection, available via Amazon. It includes T-shirts and hoodies of varying designs.

As previously reported, in addition to the merch, a ruby marbled vinyl edition of a special "Careless Whisper" EP is available for preorder. It features a remix, an instrumental and a previously unheard live version of the song recorded at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2008. That will become available Oct. 18.

"Careless Whisper" has been RIAA-certified seven-times Platinum in the U.S. alone. Released as a "solo" single because the style was so different from Wham!'s music at the time, it led to George, at age 21, becoming the youngest recipient of the U.K.'s prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting.

The song has gone on to earn more than 1 billion streams on both YouTube and Spotify. In November 2023, when George was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, R&B singer Miguel performed "Careless Whisper" in his honor.

