Can you 'Believe' it’s been 25 years? Cher releasing 25th anniversary 'Believe' box set

Warner Bros.

By Jill Lances

After weeks of hints on social media, Cher has finally revealed that she's celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit dance album Believe with a new box set.

Believe (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is being released November 3, featuring the classic album along with a compilation of remastered remixes. It will be released digitally and as a two-CD set. There will also be a limited-edition three-LP set that comes pressed on clear, sea blue and light blue vinyl, and includes a numbered lithograph.

Released October 22, 1998, Believe was Cher's 22nd studio album and turned out to be a huge hit for the singer, peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. The popularity was mostly due to its Auto-Tune-heavy title track, which hit #1 in 23 countries. It went on to sell over 11 million copies and is still the highest-selling single by a solo female artist.

Other popular songs on the record include “Strong Enough,” “All or Nothing” and "Dov’è l’amore.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

