Camila Cabello details giving up her v-card: "It was beautiful"

Camila Cabello apparently has no filter when it comes to her love life, because on the latest episode of the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, she discusses losing her virginity to the man she calls her first "real" boyfriend.

In the podcast, Camila talks about her relationship with relationship coach Matthew Hussey. The two met at NBC's Today show, and Camila told him she was a fan of his dating podcast. She ended up having dinner that night with Hussey, who wrote the best-selling book Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve, and they started dating.

"That was my first relationship,” Camilla said. "It was late for my first relationship. I was 20.”

When Dax asked her if she'd been having sex before that, she said, "No! That was my first time having sex." When Dax jokingly referred to it as "lovemaking," she continued, "My first lovemaking was at 20, 21."

"Oh, God, it was literally 'lovemaking,'" she laughed. "No, it was beautiful ... he was a really great person. It was, like, the perfect first relationship, [it] really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry."

When Dax asked if Hussey ever seemed a bit too calculated because he was a relationship "expert," Camila said, "Sometimes, but I think that also honestly made him a great partner."

Camila's relationship with Hussey lasted from 2018 to 2019. Reflecting on 2018, which also saw her top the charts with "Havana" and her debut album, she told Dax, "It was a great year. I really want this year to be similar for me. I really hope I meet someone I really like, 'cause it's been awhile!"

Camila's new album, C, XOXO, comes out June 28.

