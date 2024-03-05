Camila Cabello will spill it all on upcoming 'Call Her Daddy' episode

MEGA/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Camila Cabello is spilling the tea big time on the latest edition of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which will drop Wednesday.

In an excerpt of the episode posted on Instagram, Camila talks about sex, addresses rumors she was dating Drake and teases what happened between her and Shawn Mendes.

In the clip, Camila raves about the "chaotic, sickening feeling" of first love, says she's not a "slow burn" person when it comes to relationships and notes she was on "a vacation plus some work" with Drake, which she followed with a big wink.

She then says she's had to lie to her friends about guys she's dated "all the time" and that she's a "proponent" of break-up sex, adding, "Do it until it's out of your system." Camila also says "it's known" that she's "a fan" of "getting back with your ex."

"If I'm wanna text him, I'm gonna text him," Camila says, to which host Alex Cooper responds, "It looked to the world like you and your ex, Shawn Mendes, kinda, like, dabbled with the idea of getting back together. What was going on?"

The excerpt cuts off there, leaving us hanging.

"This episode is the girl talk we all needed," reads the caption.

Camila and Shawn, who first broke up in 2021, appeared to rekindle their relationship in April before breaking it off again.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!