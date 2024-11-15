Calvin Harris updates Taylor Swift-co-written Rihanna hit 'This Is What You Came For'

Calvin Harris has created a new mix of "This Is What You Came For," the Rihanna-featuring track he co-wrote with his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift back in 2016.

The "VIP Mix" is exclusively available on Amazon Music, and it's much shorter and faster than the original, clocking in at 2 minutes, 34 seconds. Rihanna's vocals also have some different effects on them, and the whole song is much more percussion-heavy.

The original version, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, was Rihanna and Calvin's follow-up to their 2011 #1 smash "We Found Love."

You may recall that Taylor co-wrote the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg during her romance with the Scottish DJ. In July 2016, after Taylor had moved on with Tom Hiddleston, her rep confirmed a TMZ report that Taylor had co-written the song, and Calvin went off.

Calvin tweeted that her team publicizing the news was "hurtful" to him and that it made him "look bad." He added, addressing Taylor, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy...but I'm not that guy, sorry."

That post marked the first-ever confirmation that Taylor and Katy Perry were in a long-rumored feud.

Speaking to British GQ in 2017, Calvin said he regretted the tweet. He said, "It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."

