Busy Week Means Heavier Traffic

Florida bill would ban left-lane cruising File photo. (anyaberkut/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ann Kelly

Top off the tank and check the tire pressure! The opening of the Florida Strawberry Festival Thursday, running through March 10th in Plant City not only means you’ll need to watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets. Then add to that the Skyway 10K Sunday which will have the northbound 275 lanes on the bridge completely shut down to any traffic starting at 3:30 am and reopening 11 am. The southbound lanes will be open but expect gawker slowdowns. Another advisory, this one from Dove Timesaver Traffic. Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

if you were one of the thousands affected by the AT&T outage last week, the carrier has announced how they will make it up to customers. You’ll notice a $5 credit on your bill which is what AT&T says is equivalent to the amount of service time affected.

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane/AP)

It was no surprise to anyone when the Florida House unanimously approved a proposal that will name Florida A1A from the Florida Keys to Nassau County, as the “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.” Buffett died last September from skin cancer. “A1A” was the title of a Buffet album that runs 340 miles.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!