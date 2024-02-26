Busy Week Means Heavier Traffic

Top off the tank and check the tire pressure! The opening of the Florida Strawberry Festival Thursday, running through March 10th in Plant City not only means you’ll need to watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets. Then add to that the Skyway 10K Sunday which will have the northbound 275 lanes on the bridge completely shut down to any traffic starting at 3:30 am and reopening 11 am. The southbound lanes will be open but expect gawker slowdowns. Another advisory, this one from Dove Timesaver Traffic. Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

if you were one of the thousands affected by the AT&T outage last week, the carrier has announced how they will make it up to customers. You’ll notice a $5 credit on your bill which is what AT&T says is equivalent to the amount of service time affected.

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

It was no surprise to anyone when the Florida House unanimously approved a proposal that will name Florida A1A from the Florida Keys to Nassau County, as the “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.” Buffett died last September from skin cancer. “A1A” was the title of a Buffet album that runs 340 miles.

