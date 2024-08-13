Busch Gardens Loses A Much Loved Resident; Activity In The Tropics

Debbie is gone, but Tropical Storm Ernesto will be passing by Florida out in the Atlantic, but may be a Category 2 storm by the weekend. The Dove Hurricane Guide has the latest track, and for more handy tips throughout what will be a busy season, see what we have with our weather partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Our own forecast has lower rain chances, but with the high humidity it will make it feel like over 100 degrees.

2024 hurricane names (YinYang/iStock)

Some of the areas hardest hit by Debby are creating problems for families with children going back to school. Sarasota and Manatee counties have a long road ahead and damage to school items are an issue. But busses are rolling so slow down in those school zones, and check with your child’s school for ways you can help.

Busch Gardens Tampa mourns the loss of 19 year old Tinga

Busch Gardens Tampa is mourning the loss of one of their favorite residents. Tinga, a 19-year-old female western lowland gorilla passed away after a brief illness. The park says they are keeping a close eye on the rest of her group as well.

Celebrate 813 Tampa Day! Photo courtesy Sparkman Wharf

It’s “813 Day” in Tampa with plenty of ways to celebrate throughout the city. That includes 813 Day with the Rays tonight as they take on the Houston Astros tonight. The Tampa Bay Times has a list of way to get into the spirit and even some freebies.

