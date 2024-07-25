Bucs Are Back

Training camp is now underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Todd Bowles says he wants a Super Bowl. Baker Mayfield returns as quarterback, with the team getting ready to take on the Commanders at Raymond James Stadium in September.

New addition: Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, welcomed their first child, a girl, on April 9. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

Freedom Summer savings are almost over but there is another way to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin next Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more and wraps up on the 31st. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

Delta delays FILE PHOTO: Delta customers who were stranded due to a computer outage will get SkyMiles and other reimbursements from the company. (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com)

Another day of delays for Delta Airlines. Things still aren’t back to normal after this weekend’s cancellations, delays and overall internet mess. CrowdStrike’s faulty software update was the reason for the problems, and they announced Wednesday to make up for the trouble, they’re offering $10 Uber Eats gift cards as an apology. But they’re still trying to work things out at Delta Airlines so call ahead on any flights. The FAA is investigating.

Tampa City Council approved the proposal that will bring revitalization to the Historic Gas Plant District as well a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays by a 5-3. That project will cost $6.5 billion, and the next step is with Pinellas County commissioners. Their vote will come later this month to decide if they need to spend $312.5 million from the hotel-bed tax to fully fund the project. If they vote yes, the project moves on.

