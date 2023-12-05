Bublé? Groban? Celine? David Foster reveals which of his Christmas album productions is the ultimate holiday record

If you have a favorite Christmas album, chances are super-producer David Foster was behind it: His resume includes producing hit holiday albums by Michael Bolton, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban. But if you want Foster to point to which of his productions is the ultimate Christmas album ... it's Bublé all the way.

"They all have a different place in my heart ... they all did extremely well, like, millions and millions of copies each," David tells ABC Audio. "But I think when you drop the needle on, and when you hear Michael Bublé go, 'It's beginning to look a lot,' that just feels like Christmas to me. And that album ... it sells a million copies every year."

David says Michael's 2011 bestselling holiday album is so quintessentially Christmas because of his voice.

"Nobody sounds like Michael Bublé," Foster says. "He just sounds like Christmas. He's got a combination of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Elvis Presley all mixed up into one. And it's just, his vocals are just insanely great."

However, David's quick to note that Josh Groban's 2007 holiday album was no slouch either, especially when it comes to sales.

"Josh's album Noël was the biggest-selling overall album of 2007, let alone just Christmas," he says. "So, I dunno, they've all just done so well, and I'm proud of all them."

David is also proud of Christmas Songs, the newly expanded version of the EP he and his wife, Katharine McPhee, released last year. It features their single "Carol of the Bells," as well as favorites like "Jingle Bell Rock" and the modern Christmas classic "My Grown-Up Christmas List," which David co-wrote in 1989.

