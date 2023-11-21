Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Kenny Loggins & more nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Andrea Dresdale

The nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024 have been announced, and they run the gamut from pop and classic rock to rap and funk.

The nominees include Bryan AdamsKenny LogginsTracy Chapman; the four members of R.E.M.; three members of Blondie, including Debbie Harry; Steely Dan's Donald Fagen and Walter Becker; three members of The Doobie Brothers, including Michael McDonald; and Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Also on the shortlist: funk legend George Clinton, Bread's David Gates, the members of the rap group Public Enemy and two members of The Guess Who.

Among the non-performing songwriters up for induction are Justin Timberlake's musical collaborator Timbaland and the writers who gave us such pop classics as "Build Me Up Buttercup," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "How Will I Know" and "Freeway of Love."

The members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have until midnight on December 27 to return their ballots. The final inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in 2024.

