Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

The nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year have been announced, and they include hitmakers of every genre.

In the "performing songwriter" category, the nominees are Bryan Adams, Janet Jackson, Sheryl Crow, The Doobie Brothers, Boy George, Steve Winwood, Alanis Morissette and David Gates of Bread, as well as rap icons Eminem and N.W.A., funk legend George Clinton, "Mony Mony" singer Tommy James and Beach Boy Mike Love.

In the non-performing category, the nominees include the folks who wrote or co-wrote hits like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Pat Benatar's "Love Is A Battlefield," Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's "I Had Some Help," Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," The Foundations' "Build Me Up Buttercup," The Four Tops' "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)," The Commodores' "Nightshift" and Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know."

Nominees become eligible 20 years after their first "significant commercial release of a song." Voting will run through Dec. 22, and the inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in New York City next year.

