Bryan Adams dropping “War Machine” video Friday

By Jill Lances
Bryan Adams is getting ready to drop a new video on Friday.

The rocker shared a tease of the clip on social media with the caption, "You better watch out…23rd August #warmachine," revealing it's a video for "War Machine," his take on one of two songs he co-wrote in the '80s with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS.

The black-and-white tease shows Adams walking through a field holding a white flag with a peace sign, then cuts to scenes of a war-torn city. It ends with the words “War Machine” on the screen, followed by “Launching Soon 23.08.2024.”

Earlier in August, Adams dropped his version of the other song he co-wrote for KISS, "Rock and Roll Hell." Both tracks appeared on KISS' 1982 album, Creatures of the Night.

Adams' versions will be released as a limited-edition double A-side 7-inch single on Aug. 30 and are available for preorder now at bryanadams.com.

