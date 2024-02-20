Bruno Mars announces more Las Vegas performances for 2024

Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Between his new club at Bellagio, The Pinky Ring, and the dates he just announced for his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, it seems like Bruno Mars won't be leaving Las Vegas anytime soon.

Bruno's 12 new shows at Dolby Live are so far his only announced performances for 2024. The shows, taking place in June, August and September, go on sale February 23 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com.  Members of the MGM Rewards loyalty program can access a presale on February 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Bruno's most recent solo album, 24K Magic, came out in 2016. In 2021 he released An Evening with Silk Sonic, a collaborative album with Anderson .Paak.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

