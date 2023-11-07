Brightline In Tampa Bay?

Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

By Ann Kelly

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and a contingent of Bay area leaders took a ride on Brightline to check out the new route from South Florida to Orlando and talk about a possible extension to this area. The original plan was to bring it to Tampa Bay and specifically near Union Station.

What should Hillsborough County look like over the next 20 years? The county would like your input on how to keep the rapid growth under control with public meetings. Plan Hillsborough will have meeting starting Monday, Nov 6th.

The Pinellas County Transit Authority has three new zero-emission electric buses on the road, as well as a new program for qualifying residents to ride for free. The PSTA Transportation Disadvantaged Program is for those who live in Pinellas County and make less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline, and will use the service for basis needs.

Sports betting

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will add sports betting and games like craps and roulette after a two-year wait. starting on Dec. 7th at three Seminole casinos in South Florida. You’ll have to wait in Tampa. They will start on Dec. 8th at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

