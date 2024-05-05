In Brazil, Madonna sets record for largest stand-alone concert in history

PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna capped her Celebration Tour with a free show at the iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 4, and set a record while doing it.

According to Madonna's team, the Queen of Pop's show drew 1.6 million fans, setting a new record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history. The previous record of 1.5 million fans had been set by the Rolling Stones in 2006.

You can see footage of Madonna's performance of "Music" on her Instagram; it was the only time she performed the song during the tour. During the performance, she was joined by Pabllo Vittar, a Brazilian drag queen and singer.

"Blame it on Rio Thank you Brazil!!!" she wrote. It was her first time performing in the country since 2012.

Other than "Music," Madonna's set list hewed closely to the one she's been performing since the tour kicked off in October of 2023. During "Vogue," the segment of the show where Madonna is usually joined by a special guest star, she welcomed Brazilian superstar Anitta onstage.

The U.K. paper The Guardian reports that city officials wanted to avoid a replay of what happened when Taylor Swift played in the country last year: a young fan died of heat exhaustion. Firefighters were ordered to spray water on the crowd to keep them cool, and free drinking water was distributed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!