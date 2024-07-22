Bradenton Boil Water Notice

If you live in Bradenton, you’re advised to boil water thanks to a citywide water outage Sunday morning at the city’s water treatment plant. It’s strictly a precaution and is in effect through tomorrow morning at 10 am. Here’s what you need to know.

Siblings miss crucial life-extending treatment at Seattle Children’s because of CrowdStrike outage

There’s still some issues after the CrowdStrike software update malfunctions last week. The global cybersecurity firm has Microsoft Windows as one of its clients, and when they sent an update, things started going very wrong. Delta is dealing with almost 1,500 delays and cancellations. Check with the airline before heading to Tampa International Airport, or any airport, once again.

Tampa City Council approved the proposal that will bring revitalization to the Historic Gas Plant District as well a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays by a 5-3. That project will cost $6.5 billion, and the next step is with Pinellas County commissioners. Their vote will come later this month to decide if they need to spend $312.5 million from the hotel-bed tax to fully fund the project. If they vote yes, the project moves on.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted no to including a schools tax on the November ballot. Superintendent Van Ayres has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss possible legal action and get the referendum on the Nov. 5th ballot.

There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin next Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

