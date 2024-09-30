Book celebrating Bon Jovi's 40th anniversary coming soon

The book, from Genesis Publications, will come as a signed and numbered limited edition that includes a 7-inch vinyl record. Called Bon Jovi Forever, it'll include text by Jon Bon Jovi, as well as archival images of handwritten lyrics, stage clothing, tour passes and posters. The band members will share their personal photos, along with the best professional photographs of the band onstage and in the studio.
There's no release date yet, but you can sign up at Genesis-Publications.com to be notified when the book is available for preorder.
The book is the latest historic project for Bon Jovi, following their Hulu documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Their album Forever was released in June, and features the singles "Legendary" and "Living Proof."
