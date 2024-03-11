Bon Jovi thanks fans for 1 billion views of "Always"

By Andrea Dresdale

The video for Bon Jovi's 1994 hit "Always," from their album Cross Road, has reached 1 billion views on YouTube, and the band is thanking fans for that milestone.

In a video posted on their socials, Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres express their gratitude, with Jon saying, "This is a humble thank you to everybody who watched the video for the song 'Always' a billion times."

"A billion," Bryan says.  "Thank you, very very much," Jon continues.

"Thank you two billion times," adds Bryan as Torres applauds.

The rest of the post features scenes from the video, which starred Carla GuginoKeri Russell, Jack Noseworthy and Jason Wiles. There was also a video that only featured the band performing the song.

"Always" reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than 3 million copies worldwide. To date, it's the band's most recent top 10 hit on that chart.

