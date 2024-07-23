Bon Jovi releasing 'Greatest Hits' album on vinyl for the first time

Bon Jovi's 40th anniversary celebration continues with the first-ever vinyl release of their Greatest Hits album.

The New Jersey rockers, who released their new album, Forever, in June, just announced that their compilation Bon Jovi: Greatest Hits will be released on two-LP black vinyl on Sept. 13. There will also be a limited-edition "smoke"-colored vinyl that comes with one of three unique lithographs.

Originally released in 2010, Bon Jovi: Greatest Hits features the band's biggest hits, including "Runaway," "Living On A Player," "You Give Love A Bad Name," "Bad Medicine" and "It's My Life." It also features what at the time were two new songs, "What Do You Got?" and "No Apologies."

Bon Jovi: Greatest Hits is available for preorder now.

