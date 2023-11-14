Bon Jovi releasing new holiday tune, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Bon Jovi is getting into the Christmas spirit. The rockers just announced they'll be releasing a new, original holiday tune, "Christmas Isn't Christmas," on Friday, November 17.

This isn’t the first time Bon Jovi has helped soundtrack the holidays. Previously released Christmas tunes by the band include the original track “I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas” and covers of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

In 2020, frontman Jon Bon Jovi released a Christmas EP, aptly titled A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas, which featured three songs, "Christmas All Over Again," "Fairytale of New York" and "If I Get Home on Christmas Day."

"Christmas Isn't Christmas" is available for preorder now. Those who order it will be entered for a chance to win one of three Bon Jovi Monopoly sets, autographed by Jon.

