Bon Jovi is counting down to something "legendary"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

Billboards and projections appeared this week in different cities around the world with a message: "2024 is going to be LEGENDARY ...," followed by the URL BonJoviForever.com.

If you visit that website, you'll find a countdown clock set to run out around Thursday of next week. You can also sign up for updates.

So what is Bon Jovi teasing? Jon Bon Jovi has spoken about making a new album, so perhaps it's a new song, an album announcement, a tour or both.

If it's new music, it'll be the band's first release since the album 2020, which featured the hit "Do What You Can." If it's a tour, it'll be the band's first since 2022. Since then, Jon has had to have major reconstructive surgery on his vocal cords and has been doing rehab to get his voice back into shape.

2024 is a significant year for the band: It marks the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. They also have a Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight, streaming April 26. It will have its premiere at South by Southwest on March 14.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

