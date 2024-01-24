Bon Jovi celebrating 40th anniversary with deluxe edition of self-titled debut

Mercury Records

By Jill Lances

Bon Jovi is kicking off the celebration of their 40th anniversary.

The band's self-titled debut album was released 40 years ago this month, and to mark the occasion, the New Jersey rockers have just released Bon Jovi: Deluxe Edition to digital outlets.

The deluxe edition features nine never-before-heard bonus tracks, including different versions of the album’s hit “Runaway” and live tracks from a 1985 concert in Tokyo.

"We can't believe it's been 40 years since we released Bon Jovi - the record that changed our lives forever," they share on Instagram, announcing the kick off of what they're calling #BonJovi40!

In addition to the digital release, the band is releasing 5,000 limited-edition anniversary copies of Bon Jovi on ruby red vinyl, which will ship on March 22. There's also a limited-edition anniversary Bon Jovi cassette, which will ship on April 5.

And it sounds like there will be a lot more to the celebration.

"We can't wait to share more with you!" they write. "Thank you to everyone who's been a part of our journey so far. Get ready for 2024, the year of #BonJovi40!"

Released January 21, 1984, Bon Jovi featured nine tracks, including the hit "Runaway," which Jon Bon Jovi originally recorded for a demo. The demo version wound up getting airplay on a local New York radio station, which led to Jon getting signed by Mercury Records and the eventual formation of Bon Jovi.

The album wound up peaking at #43 on the Billboard 200 chart and was later certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

