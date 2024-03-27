Bon Jovi approves of Céline Dion's "Living on a Prayer" lip-sync

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Game recognizes game: Bon Jovi appreciates the fact that Céline Dion enjoys their music.

On March 21, the Canadian superstar and her twin sons attended a Boston Bruins/New York Rangers hockey game. The Jumbotron caught her jamming out to "Livin' on a Prayer" as it played over the PA system of Boston's TD Garden. She sang along and even stood up and played some air guitar.

Jon Bon Jovi and the boys obviously took note: On March 27, a clip of Céline enjoying the song was posted on their Instagram Story.

The outing was a rare public appearance for Céline as she struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome, which is currently keeping her from returning to the stage.

If you think it's odd that Céline would be into Bon Jovi, she's evidently a rock fan: In concert, she's performed songs by AC/DC, John Lennon, David Bowie and Queen, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

