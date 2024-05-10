Bon Jovi announces limited edition Notre Dame-themed Forever vinyl

Jon Bon Jovi is combining his Notre Dame fandom with his music. The rocker, whose son Jesse Bongiovi went to school at the prestigious university, just announced a special Notre Dame-themed vinyl of Bon Jovi's upcoming album, Forever.

"I've been a longtime fan of Notre Dame and have many incredible memories on campus supporting the Fighting Irish with our family," Jon shared on Instagram. "This was a great opportunity to create an exclusive limited-edition Notre Dame themed vinyl of our new album and I'm excited to share it with you."

The limited edition Notre Dame release features the album in clear translucent vinyl with a Notre Dame Swirl. It is available for preorder now

Bon Jovi's Forever, dropping June 7, is the band's first album since 2020, which came out four years ago.

“This record is a return to joy,” Jon has said of the album. “From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

