'Blew my mind': Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson says Eagles concert inspired new Sphere residency

Backstreet Boys' long-awaited return to Las Vegas will come in July, as they launch their new Into the Millennium residency at Sphere, the state-of-the-art globe-shaped venue that has already hosted U2, Phish, the Eagles and Dead & Company. In fact, Backstreet's Kevin Richardson tells People they did a "scouting trip" to one of the Eagles' shows to get some inspo for their own production.

"Hearing 'Hotel California' live and seeing the visuals, it blew my mind," Kevin says of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' show. "This venue is one of a kind, the possibilities are endless, and so we are just in full creative mode right now with our creative team, getting the setlist together, going over visual concepts."

"After 30 years of being in this business, something like this comes along, and it reignites your passion and inspires you, so we're stoked," he adds.

Backstreet's Howie Dorough says returning to Las Vegas at this venue is "a comeback on the next level" and notes that they're "blessed to be able to go back ... in this style — larger than life!"

The group's show will focus on their 1999 bestselling album, Millennium, and Howie adds, "We're bringing a rebirth to a record that we released years ago and taking our fans, some that have either seen some of the show back in the days, or some that weren't even probably born yet that are seeing it for the first time."

As previously reported, to go along with the show Backstreet is releasing Millennium 2.0, a 25th anniversary edition featuring live cuts, alternate versions, demos and a new single, "Hey," which was originally meant to appear on their most recent studio album, 2019's DNA.

Backstreet will play 12 shows at Sphere starting July 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.