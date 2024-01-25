Billy Joel & Sting add stadium shows in San Antonio and Las Vegas

Courtesy Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Billy Joel and Sting are teaming up for more stadium shows in 2024.

The rockers and friends are now set to co-headline the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

The Vegas concert is Billy's first Sin City show since he headlined Allegiant in February 2022. Sting also spent plenty time in Vegas, where he headlined his My Songs residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 2021 through April 2023.

A Citi presale kicks off Monday, January 29, at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

Billy and Sting are now set to co-headline five shows together in 2024, including concerts in Tampa, San Diego and St. Louis. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

The news comes as Billy is getting ready to debut "Turn the Lights Back On,” his first song with lyrics — sung by Billy himself — since his 2007 single "All My Life.”  The song will be released on Thursday, February 1, and he’ll perform it on the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!