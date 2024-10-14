Billy Joel selling Long Island mansion because the real estate taxes are "a lot"

By Andrea Dresdale

Billy Joel's Long Island mansion, nicknamed MiddleSea, is on the market for just under $50 million. But one reason why the Piano Man says he's unloading the 26-acre property is because he feels the real estate taxes are just too high.

While Billy is a millionaire many, many times over, he tells the New York Times that the yearly tax bill — $567,686 — is too much for him to swallow. "It's not cheap, let's put it that way," he said. "As successful, I've been financially, yeah, that's, you know, that's a lot."

The other reason Billy is selling is because he's decided to move his home base to Florida, where his daughters, 7 and 9, are now enrolled in school — which means, Billy says, he's "kind of locked in."

But Billy can't help but marvel at the fact that he ever bought MiddleSea in the first place. That's because as a teenager, Billy had a job dredging oysters on the Long Island Sound. While out on the water, he used to see a huge brick mansion and think to himself, "Rich b*******. I’ll never live in a house like that.”

And then, in 2002, he bought it.

"The word that applies is ‘absurd,’" Billy tells the Times. "I grew up in a quarter-acre lot house in Hicksville [on Long Island]. And I would ride my bicycle up here and take a bike ride and look at all the rich people and cuss them out.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!