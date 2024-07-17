Billy Joel, Sara Bareilles, Lionel Richie and Selena Gomez nominated for Emmy Awards

Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Sara Bareilles and Selena Gomez are all Emmy nominees.

Billy received a nod Wednesday as an executive producer and performer in Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden, nominated in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). When the show aired on CBS in April, the beginning was delayed due to the Masters tournament and the end was cut off in the middle of "Piano Man." CBS apologized and re-aired it a few days later.

Billy also appears in The Greatest Night in Pop, which is nominated in the category of Outstanding Documentary and Non-Fiction Special. The Netflix doc captures the making of the all-star charity single "We Are the World." Lionel Richie, who stars in the doc, is also a producer on the project, which counts as a nomination for him.

Sara is nominated in the category of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "The Medium Time," a song she wrote for an episode of her Netflix series Girls5eva.

As for Selena, the singer and actress has received her first-ever acting nomination for her role as Mabel in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Variety reports that Selena is only the fourth Latina to be nominated in this category, following Rita Moreno, America Ferrera and Jenna Ortega.

And as per Variety, because the show itself is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row, and Selena is one of the show's executive producers, she's now the most-nominated Latina producer in the history of the Emmys.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu.

