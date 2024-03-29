Billy Joel joined by Jerry Seinfeld, Sting at 100th Madison Square Garden residency show

Billy Joel played the 100th show of his Madison Square Garden residency in New York on Thursday, March 28, and brought out some very special guests to help him with the celebration.

Fan-shot footage of the evening shows fellow Long Islander Jerry Seinfeld making a surprise appearance to help raise a banner marking Billy’s 100th consecutive sell-out residency show and the most lifetime performances by any artist at the arena.

Calling the residency “the most beautiful medallion on this magnificent career,” Seinfeld discussed how Billy’s music has touched people, particularly those from Long Island and New York.

“He is like the companion that we have gone through our whole lives with,” Jerry said. “His music is like our best friend for our whole life. I don’t even think he can understand how much his music means to us, being from where we are.”

The night's other special guest was Sting, who came out to join Billy for The Bridge track "Big Man on Mulberry Street" as well as The Police classic "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic." Billy and Sting previously performed these two songs together at their co-headlining date in Tampa, Florida, last month. Their next show together is on April 13 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Fans who didn't make it to New York City to catch the 100th show in person will still get to enjoy the concert. CBS is set to air 100th: Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run Of All Time on April 14.

