Billy Joel to headline Long Island’s UBS Arena on New Year’s Eve

Billy Joel is ringing in the New Year close to home. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline a special New Year's Eve concert at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

The show will be Joel’s first time playing the arena, which opened in 2021. It is also his first concert on Long Island since ringing in the New Year at Nassau Coliseum in 2018.

"We are thrilled to welcome Long Island's own Billy Joel to UBS Arena at Belmont Park," said UBS Arena President Kim Stone. "To have such an iconic artist as our New Year's Eve show is an honor. We look forward to ringing in the New Year with him and our guests later this year."

A Citi presale kicks off Monday, September 11, at 10 a.m., with the public onsale beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Joel has a long history of celebrating the New Year onstage, including several New Years shows in the New York area. In addition to the 2018 Nassau concert, in 2013, he rang in the New Year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He also welcomed the new millennium at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2019.

