Billy Joel announces 100th monthly show of his New York City residency

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Billy Joel has racked up yet another milestone in his ongoing residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Piano Man has just announced the 100th monthly show of the residency, which began in January of 2014. The show will take place March 28, 2024. Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting Monday, October 9, at 10 a.m ET via citientertainment.com. The general onsale date is Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

As previously reported, Billy will conclude his residency in July of 2024 with his 150th lifetime show at the Garden.

Meanwhile, Billy recently announced a show at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 24, 2024. It'll be his first show in Japan since 2008.

On October 7, Billy and Stevie Nicks will perform together at M&T Bank Stadium as part of their off-and-on co-headlining tour. He'll be back at the Garden on October 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!