Billy Joel announces final show of his Madison Square Garden residency

Billy Joel has set his Madison Square Garden residency goodbye.

The rocker will play his 150th lifetime show at the iconic New York arena on July 25, which will also be the last date of his 10-year MSG residency.

A Citi presale kicks off Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale set for Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

“It is an honor to be here. I'm kinda flabbergasted that it did last as long as it did,” he told reporters when announcing the 150th show would mark the end of his residency. He joked that his team told him he could keep on going if he wanted but said with 150 shows, "It's 'Alright, already!'"

Joel played his first show at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 1978. He kicked off his residency, the first for the arena, on January 2014, playing one show a month.

He went on to break several records for the arena. In January 2015, he broke his own record for most consecutive performances by any artist, with 13, and in July 2015, he broke the record for the most lifetime performances by any artist at the arena, with 65.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.