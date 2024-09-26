Billy Joel announces new co-headlining shows with Sting, Stevie Nicks

Billy Joel has announced a handful of co-headlining dates for 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play four shows with Sting: Feb. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, April 11 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, May 10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and May 23 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

But that’s not all. Joel and Stevie Nicks have also booked a co-headlining date, March 29 at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Citi presales for all shows begin Monday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

In addition to these co-headlining shows, Billy has a few solo gigs on his schedule for 2025, including New Year’s Eve at the UBS Arena in New York for the second year in a row and a Jan. 17 show in Seminole, Florida.

Joel's next show is a co-headlining date with Sting on Friday in St. Louis. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

