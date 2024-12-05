Big News From MOSI

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Tampa had a big announcement Wednesday. Come 2025, they will be home to the second-largest planetarium in the country. This project will replace the IMAX dome theater as part of MOSI’s new Saunders Planetarium. And no, MOSI is not moving anywhere. It will stay right where it is on Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

Neutrogena and 105.5 @ MOSI!

Now what? St Pete City Council says they will vote today St. Petersburg City Council on paying around $290 million in stadium bonds to help build the new stadium for the Rays. County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on bonds for the new stadium on the 17th. The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

Chad Chronister Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister changed his mind Tuesday and will not keep his name is for consideration as administrator of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. That decision came after he had already accepted, no word on why.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group