Better Weekend Weather

As cleanup continues from Thursday’s now confirmed F2 tornadoes, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has an actual cold front on the way for next week. This weekend will still have a very slight chance for rain Saturday, and cooler weather Sunday with a high of 82. The work week will keep us in the 70′s for most of the week.

The Florida Orchestra will present their annual free Pops in the Park concert this weekend in Vinoy Park at 7:30 pm, with local entertainment starting at 6 pm. Bring your own chair, blanket, and even a picnic to enjoy, but also please bring along a donation of a non-perishable food item to donate to Feeding Tampa Bay.

The weather may be very cooperative for Saturday’s partial annular eclipse in the Bay area, but Tampa Bay 10 Weather Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins says the maximum eclipse will be approximately 1:25 pm. We’ll only be able to experience about 68% of the eclipse, and it will end shortly after 3 pm.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There was one Powerball winner last night for that massive jackpot of $1.7 billion. One winning ticket was sold in California. The The numbers selected for the second highest jackpot in history were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

