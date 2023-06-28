Bebe Rexha addresses fat-shaming: 'Not gonna lie it does suck'

Bebe Rexha had a thing or two to say to people shaming her for gaining weight -- and a certain hand gesture to go along with it.

"I know I've gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations," she captioned the June 27, clip which showed the 33-year-old singer dancing to her hit, "I'm Not High, I'm In Love," rocking a sequined orange jumpsuit. The video ended with her raising both middle fingers to the camera.

“Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory,” the singer continued. “I’ve been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life."

"What I have learned though is numbers don’t define you, your heart does,” she concluded.

Fans responded with words of support, including one who wrote, "You’re so beautiful ... looking hot af!! Anyone writing negativity is sad on the inside. Keep slaying queen."

"Killing it mama!!! Sending you a big hug!!!" wrote another.

Another chimed in, "I don’t know what they talking bout, you been looking fine as hell lately to me."

