'Beauty and the Beast' star Josh Groban comes face to face with The Beast at Disney World

ABC/Christopher Willard

By Andrea Dresdale

In 2022, Josh Groban played The Beast in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, but he recently found himself face to face with the real thing on his debut trip to Disney World.

On Instagram, Josh, 42, wrote, "Epic week with my love experiencing my first ever (!!!) trip to Disney World Florida! We rode rides and drank green beer and experienced a Disney Halloween in 92 degree September heat!! So fun!!"

In his Story, Josh posted footage of himself sitting at a table in a ballroom while The Beast — or at least someone in a Beast costume — walks around waving to everyone. Josh waves back as his girlfriend laughs.

"There can be only 2, apparently," he captioned the video.

In a random "celebrity worlds colliding" moment, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, a Florida resident, wrote in the comments, "Next time call me I'll be your tour guide!!!! Glad you enjoyed Mr. Sweeny [sic] Todd."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!