Barry Manilow returns to London stage after canceling show due to illness

Barry Manilow is in the middle of a residency at the London Palladium, which is billed as his final shows ever in the U.K. But on May 27, he canceled the performance just hours before showtime due to illness.

On social platform X, a note announced, "Unfortunately, under doctor's orders, we must cancel tonight's 27th May Barry Manilow concert." According to Metro.uk, hundreds of fans were already at the theater when the news was announced.

But the illness didn't last long: The 80-year-old singer's May 28 concert did go on as scheduled and the May 27 show has been rescheduled to June 9.

Manilow is playing the Palladium shows because the venue was the location of his first U.K. shows back in 1978.

Following the Palladium run, Manilow will return to Las Vegas for his regular residency performances at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Then, starting July 25, he'll play arena shows around the U.S. through August 25. Those shows, billed as "The Last Concerts," will be the final time Manilow plans to perform in those cities.

