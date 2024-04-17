Barry Manilow is ready for the "thrill" of his return to Radio City Music Hall

Barry Manilow is originally from New York City, and while he hasn't lived there in years, he's back starting April 17 for a five-night run of shows at Radio City Music Hall; he'll do five more in October. While New York may no longer hold the appeal it once did for the entertainer, he says playing the iconic venue is worth the trip.

Between the first mini residency at Radio City last year and the trips he's made to the Big Apple over the past few years for his Broadway show, Harmony, Barry told ABC Audio, "I've had my my fill of New York, thank you very much." But he notes, "Being able to play Radio City again, that is really a thrill."

Let's just hope he's gotten over the nerves that he says hit him during that first Radio City residency in 2023.

"The first night that I did it, it was the first time I felt a little scared," he admitted. "Y'know, I've played bigger rooms than that. But for some reason, walking out on the stage of Radio City, where I sat way in the back to watch the Rockettes and the Christmas show so many years ... walking out on that stage and looking at the room from that point of view, I actually felt a little nervous about doing it."

"I had to pull myself together for the first couple of songs," he added.

Barry will play Radio City April 17 through April 21, and then again October 9 through October 13. Between those stints, he'll perform his regular residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, hop over to England in June for a residency at the London Palladium, and do U.S. arena dates.

