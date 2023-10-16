Barry Manilow to do five-night run at New York's Radio City Music Hall next year

Barry Manilow has announced another series of concerts in his New York City hometown.

While he usually performs in Las Vegas, Barry will take over New York's Radio City Music Hall next year for five consecutive nights: April 17 through April 21. He did a similar series of shows in May and June. Tickets for all five shows go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

In other Barry Manilow news, he's mourning the death of his longtime friend, fellow '70s icon Suzanne Somers, who died October 15 after a long battle with breast cancer.

"She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever," Barry told People in a statement. "We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world's best cooks. I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace."

Barry and Somers were neighbors in Palm Springs, California. In 2017, she told People she met Barry in a recording studio in 1982 and they bonded over having been the target of public ridicule: Somers for her ditzy antics on Three's Company and Barry for his unfortunate "Copacabana"-inspired wardrobe.

"He didn't say hello but looked at me and said, 'Oh, you're the other one they make fun of,'" she recalled. "And I said, 'I know — it's always you and me.' I instantly felt comfortable with him and could let my guard down and just be."

