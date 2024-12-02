Barry Manilow books 'lifetime residency' at Las Vegas’ Westgate Resort & Casino

By Jill Lances
Barry Manilow has been playing Las Vegas for years, and it looks like he’ll be playing it for years to come.

Pollstar reports that Manilow has signed on for a "lifetime residency" at the Westgate Resort & Casino, where he's been headlining a residency in the hotel's International Theater since 2018.

“Barry Manilow is a generational artist and a dear friend,” David Siegel, Westgate's founder and executive chairman, shared. “Over the years, we have built a personal and professional relationship that is truly special, and I am honored to offer Barry the opportunity to perform at Westgate for a lifetime.”
“It’s been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater,” Manilow adds. “David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me, and I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career.”

Manilow has already played more than 630 shows at the Westgate and currently has dates confirmed through 2025. He'll kick off A Very Barry Christmas at the venue on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at barrymanilow.com.

