Barry Manilow adds nine more dates to "The Last Concerts" tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Barry Manilow isn't giving up touring -- but he is visiting certain cities for the last time. In February he announced his final shows in eight cities for this summer: St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Green Bay, Omaha, Des Moines, St. Paul and Milwaukee. Now he's added nine more "Last Concerts" to his itinerary.

The newly announced shows include Barry's last concerts in San Antonio, Sugar Land, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and both Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri.  The newly announced shows run from August 15 through August 25.

A fan club presale is live now; tickets go on sale to the general public on March 15. Platinum Packages are available in some cities, with proceeds going to Barry's charity, the Manilow Music Project, which promotes music education in local schools.

Before those shows start, Barry will do a mini residency at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, which will run April 17 through April 21.

