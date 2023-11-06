Barbra Streisand's memoir: Brando, Brolin, her nose and more

Maybe Barbra Streisand's memoir isn't as shocking as Britney Spears' book, but it certainly has more stories, as the 81-year-old diva opens up about her legendary life and career.

The memoir, My Name is Barbra, is out November 7, but People magazine has published a few excerpts:

On her famous nose:

In the prologue, she writes, "Sometimes I feel like my nose got more press than I did ... After all these years, I'm still hurt by the insults and can't quite believe the praise."

In another chapter, she writes, "I had already been told by several people that I should get a nose job and cap my teeth. I thought, 'Isn't my talent enough?' ... and who knew what it might do to my voice?"

On her relationship with Marlon Brando:

Streisand writes that when she met the famous actor, "He looked into my eyes and said, 'I’d like to f*** you.' I was taken aback. 'That sounds awful,' I said. After a moment of thought, he said, 'Okay. Then I’d like to go to a museum with you.' 'Now that’s very romantic. I’d like that.'"

On the Hollywood pay gap:

Streisand writes that when she was making Meet the Fockers with Dustin Hoffman, "I was definitely hurt when I found out that Dustin was getting three times as much as me, plus a tiny percentage, which is significant on a movie that made $520 million." The studio head ended up giving her a bonus, she adds.

On her husband, James Brolin:

"I think the real reason our relationship has endured is that we’re both willing to work at it. Jim and I are very different. As he’s said to me, 'You’re an expert at looking for what’s wrong, while I’m just happy to wake up in the morning.'”

