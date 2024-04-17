Barbra Streisand to release "Love Will Survive" from Peacock series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

The legendary singer is set to release "Love Will Survive" on April 25, a song she recorded for the upcoming Peacock limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premieres May 2.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay, follows the love and survival story of a prisoner at the Auschwitz concentration camp who falls in love with a fellow prisoner he meets while tattooing her identification number on her arm.
