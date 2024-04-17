Barbra Streisand to release "Love Will Survive" from Peacock series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

courtesy of NBC/photo by Russell James

By Jill Lances
We’re about to get a brand new song from Barbra Streisand.

The legendary singer is set to release "Love Will Survive" on April 25, a song she recorded for the upcoming Peacock limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premieres May 2.

The track, which will serve as the end title for the series, is the first song Streisand has ever recorded for a TV series.
“Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing 'Love Will Survive' in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago,” Streisand says. “And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-KingAnna Próchniak and Jonas Nay, follows the love and survival story of a prisoner at the Auschwitz concentration camp who falls in love with a fellow prisoner he meets while tattooing her identification number on her arm. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!