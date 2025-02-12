Backstreet Boys set Into The Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas

Since it opened a few years ago, Sphere Las Vegas hosted several legendary rock bands, but now it's time for a boy band to take over.

Backstreet Boys have announced a summer residency at the venue starting July 11 and running through July 25. It's called Into The Millennium and will focus on their 1999 album Millennium, which sold more than 24 million copies worldwide and features their hits "I Want It That Way," "Larger Than Life" and "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely."

The performances will be "enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere's revolutionary immersive technology," according to the announcement.

You can sign up for an artist presale to purchase tickets for the first six shows. The Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale starts Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. PT, and the artist presale starts Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. PT. For the final three shows, the Fan Club presale starts at 11 a.m. PT; the artist presale starts Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

All tickets go on sale to the general public at Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. PT via backstreetboys.com.

Vibee is offering VIP concert and hotel packages for the events starting Feb. 14 at 6 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.vibee.com.

Here are the residency dates:

Friday, July 11

Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

Friday, July 18

Saturday, July 19

Sunday, July 20

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27

