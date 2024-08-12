Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter performing solo in Vegas this fall

The Backstreet Boys haven't announced a return to Las Vegas, but one of them is returning to Sin City on his own.

As part of the North American leg of his Who I Am World Tour, Nick Carter will do two concerts at The Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Nick will perform solo songs, as well as Backstreet Boys hits and what's described as "other music hits with a personal significance" to him.

Based on his most recent shows, those "other music hits" include covers of songs like "Wonderwall," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

The new North American leg of Nick's tour starts Sept. 21 in Thousand Oaks, California, and runs through Nov. 20 in Arlington, Texas. An artist presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT and other presales will run through Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com and VenetianLasVegas.com.

