Backstreet Boy Nick Carter opens up about brother Aaron's death and his own sex assault trial

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter recently launched a new solo single and is gearing up for a solo tour, but he recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about two of the more sobering things that have happened in his life over the past year.

Nick spoke about his late brother, Aaron, who died last November of accidental drowning after huffing and taking anxiety meds. "It's something that we're still processing. I don't think we'll ever really get over it," says Nick. "It's been a lot for us, but we're finding ways to take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

Nick explains that he and his sister Angel — Aaron's twin — have started working with a charity called On Our Sleeves, which deals with children's mental health.

Nick also addressed the fact that he's been accused of sexually assaulting two women in the early 2000s. He has denied the accusations and is countersuing both women.

"There is a legal process happening right now and I can't get into too many of the details," explains the singer. "But what I can say is that I'm really happy with the way things are going and once it's all done, I look forward to finally talking about it."

Nick's single is called "Superman." His first solo tour in seven years, the Who I Am tour, starts October 4 in Lexington, Kentucky.

