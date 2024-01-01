Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and estranged wife are officially divorcing

It's not a good start to the New Year for Backstreet Boy AJ McLean: He and his wife Rochelle have officially split up.

On Instagram on January 1, AJ posted a statement that read, "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.

"Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," the statement continued. "We appreciate your kindness, respect and privacy at this time."

In March of 2023, AJ and Rochelle revealed that they had "temporarily" separated in hopes of "building a stronger future." The couple, who wed in December of 2011, share daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

On New Year's Eve, AJ had posted, "2023 was a year of reflection and growth for me. I am walking into 2024 with gratitude and love in my heart and hopefulness!"

A few weeks ago, AJ's Backstreet bandmate Nick Carter also experienced heartache: His sister Bobbie Jean died December 23 at the age of 41.

