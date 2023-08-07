Back To School Week

File photo. School zone sign. (takenobu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ann Kelly

After a weekend full of back to school events, school buses will start rolling this week. Hillsborough and Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota county schools will return on Thursday, Polk on Friday, and finally Hernando county schools go back on Monday, the 14th.

School bus stop sign

The weather won’t cool down for back to school. The heat index today will make it feel like 105 degrees, with an actual high of 95. Rain chances are around 30-40% for the next few days, and for the first day of school Thursday, a high of 92 will a 40% chance for showers.

No one won Mega Millions again, so that jackpot now rises to $1.55 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing. There’s hasn’t been a winner since April when the jackpot was a mere $20 million.

Mega Millions tickets (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

A new $1.3 million dollar severe weather and emergency alert system was approved by Clearwater City Council Monday. Twenty six stations will be set up at beaches and parks to give visitors an early warning for severe weather. The system should be up and running by March.

Dove Daily Update

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

