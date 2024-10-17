Back to Decemburgers? Select Taylor Swift Eras Tour stops will have themed food and drinks

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour starts back up again in Miami on Oct. 18, and in select cities on this final leg of the tour, fans will be able to enjoy an entire Taylor-themed menu, along with appropriately punny names.

The production company Sodexo Live! is providing the menus for each of the shows that Taylor is doing in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Vancouver. Among the menu items: Back to Decemburgers, Fearless Fries, Taytor Tots with Seemingly Ranch, Chee-ee-ese Pizza, Fresh out the Popper Popcorn, Sweet Nothing cookies and No Beef, No Crime Veggie Burgers.

If you don't have an encyclopedic knowledge of Taylor lore, those names are references to, in order: the song "Back to December"; the Fearless album; the condiment that Taylor ate on her chicken tenders during a football game last year; the song "Me!"; the song "Fresh Out the Slammer"; the song "Sweet Nothing"; and the song "No Body No Crime."

And to wash it all down, fans can choose from the alcoholic Love Spiral, made with vodka, blue curacao, lime sour and strawberry-infused syrup; and the mocktail Go Viral. Both come with an edible strawberry straw and are either served in a plastic mason jar, a disco ball or a carafe.

The color of the drink is, of course, "Lavender Haze," which is also a song featuring the lyrics, "I just need this love spiral" and "Talk your talk and go viral."

